New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla along with Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in Union Territories.

"Union Home Secretary chaired meeting today along with Union Health Secretary to review Covid-19 situation in UTs. Preparedness of health infrastructure of all UTs to deal with COVID-19 was also reviewed," tweeted the spokesperson of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Meanwhile, India has logged 7,974 fresh COVID-19 cases and 343 deaths in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

As per the ministry, the active caseload in the country stands at 87,245, accounting for 0.25 per cent of the total COVID cases in India.

With as many as 7,948 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the tally of total recoveries from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 3,41,54,879. The Covid death toll in India, as shared by the ministry, is 4,76,478.

Further, the ministry, in its release informed that nearly 66.02 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted in India so far.

The Daily positivity rate at 0.57 per cent is less than 2 per cent for the last 73 days, while the weekly positivity rate at 0.64 per cent remains less than 1 per cent for the last 32 days, the ministry added.

"135.25 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive," the release informed. (ANI)

