Ballia (UP), Jul 4 (PTI) A 25-year-old teacher was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a minor girl he used to tutor in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said.

The tuition teacher is identified as Manish Pandey. He used to tutor the 15-year-old at her home, they said.

Also Read | SCO Summit 2023: 'Need To Fight Terrorism in All Forms', Says Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif.

He raped the minor on June 30 and also made a video of the crime, using which he threatened the survivor to upload that on the internet, Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Rajeev Singh said.

The accused had also threatened to kill the minor, he said.

Also Read | PM Modi at SCO Summit 2023 Video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Underlined India’s Contribution to SCO in Last Six Years as Member State, Says Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

On the complaint of the girl's mother, a case was registered under Section 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Section 3/4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has also been included in the FIR, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)