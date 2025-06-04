New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday called for an honest assessment of what was accomplished by the multi-party delegations during their visits abroad in the wake of Operation Sindoor and not what was "spin-doctored", while claiming that they received a "very lukewarm" welcome in some countries.

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will meet some of the MPs of the multi-party delegations on Thursday.

"Tomorrow, the unusually low-profile EAM is meeting with some MP delegations that have returned. Hope there will be an honest assessment of what was actually accomplished -- not what was spin-doctored.

"There are reliable reports that the welcome in some countries was very lukewarm - to put it mildly - and that the political value of the people the MPs met was below par. Videos of the MPs engaging in silly fun and frolic while on a serious national mission have also been surfacing," Ramesh said.

Some of the multi-party delegations have returned after their visits abroad, during which they highlighted Pakistan's continued support to terrorism and India's response in the form of Operation Sindoor to destroy terror centres in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

