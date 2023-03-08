Srinagar, Mar 8 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday expressed hope that the Army court's decision to recommend life imprisonment for a captain in connection with a "staged" encounter in Shopian district's Amshipora is taken to a logical conclusion.

She also demanded government jobs for the victim's families.

Completing general court-martial proceedings in less than a year, an Army court has recommended life imprisonment for a captain in connection with the killing of three men in the "staged" encounter in Amshipora in south Kashmir in July 2020.

According to officials, the life sentence is subject to confirmation by higher army authorities.

"I hope the case is taken to a logical conclusion because we have seen, be it Pathribal or Machhil, it is said there will be action, but ultimately, nothing happens.

"I hope the three innocent labourers who were brutally murdered get justice," Mehbooba told reporters in the Shopian district in south Kashmir.

She said Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had promised government jobs to the victims' families and should keep the pledge.

"Whatever little money they were given, that was spent in fighting the case. Now they have nothing left. So, I appeal to the LG to provide jobs to them," Mehbooba added.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also demanded government job and compensation to the family of Rashid Dar of Kunan village in Kupwara, whose body was recently found in a forest "after he went missing in army custody two months earlier".

"He was also an innocent labourer. He was in Army custody and disappeared. Then his body was found. We have no hope of justice, but, I will still say that a thorough probe be conducted.

"His family is very poor, they should be given a job and a huge compensation from the Army," Mehbooba said.

