New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Sunday said it was dangerous the way MLAs were "bought" and governments toppled using money and threat of agencies.

His comments come a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the BJP had offered Rs 25 crore each to seven of its MLAs in Delhi to quit the party while also threatening to topple the Kejriwal government.

On Sunday, Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar, saying "things were not working well" for him in the 'Mahagathbandhan' and the opposition bloc INDIA, and staked claim to form a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

"The way MLAs are bought across the country and governments are broken using agencies and money, it is dangerous for democracy. Last year, I had introduced a private member's bill in Parliament to strengthen the Anti-Defection Law. This bill is very important to save democracy today," Chadha said in a post on X in Hindi.

