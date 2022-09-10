Raichur (K'taka), Sep 10 (PTI) An 8-year old boy suffered burns after someone in his school allegedly poured hot water on him for defecating in his trousers, police said on Saturday.

Based on the statement of the villagers, the police said, Education Department suspects the involvement of a teacher who was absent since the incident.

According to a complaint, the police said, the incident occurred on September 2 in Santhe Kallur village in Maski Taluk of the district.

A team of educational officers asked the child who is undergoing treatment in hospital about the burns, but he was not in a position to speak while his parents did not have any information.

The villagers, however, were found talking that the crime was committed by a teacher who has since been absent, the police said adding that investigation into the matter was on.

