Kottayam, Jan 15 (PTI) Kerala police on Sunday arrested the owner of a hotel here in connection with the recent death of a young woman after consuming food from the eatery in December-end.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Former Village Sarpanch, Two Others Shot Dead in Bhind by Political Rivals, Hunt On for Accused (Watch Video).

A Kasaragod native, Latheef (37) was arrested in from Bengaluru by a team of Kerala police from Kottayam.

On January 8, police arrested the chef of the restaurant at Kadampuzha after it was found that Reshmi, a nurse of a medical college here, died of food-poisoning.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Man Beheads Wife's Lover After Finding Them In Compromising Position In Lonjo Village.

Latheef has been absconding since then.

Reshmi had ordered food from that eatery. Besides her, 21 others, too, had fallen ill after taking food from the same eatery, police had said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)