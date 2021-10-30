New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): A house collapsed in the Dilshad Garden area of Delhi on Saturday.

No casualties have been reported.

As per Delhi Fire Service, the house collapsed when a boundary wall of a pump house fell down. The wall was 60 feet long and eight feet high. It damaged some vehicles parked nearby.

A total of three fire tenders were rushed to the site.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

