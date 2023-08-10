Sirmaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 10 (ANI): Five family members who went missing after the cloudburst in Sirmaur were found buried under debris, an official statement said on Thursday.

"DEOC Sirmour informed that an incident of Cloud Burst occurred at Village Malagi Dadiyat, Aauli, Tehsil Paonta Sahib, District Sirmaur due to this incident, 5 family members of Kuldeep Kamar are missing," State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said in a bulletin.

"As per recent information received from DEOC Sirmour, 5 people Kuldeep and his family were buried under debris," it added.

SEOC further stated that a rescue operation is underway.

"SDM Paonta Sahib, Tehsildar Paonta Sahib, Naib Tehsildar Paonta Sahib, VRO Ajuali, Police officials and HPPWD department officials are on the spot for handled this situation," an official statement said.

Meanwhile, the water levels of the Giri River increased after the cloudburst.

The combined death toll from rains, floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh has reached 223 since the onset of the monsoon on June 24. (ANI)

