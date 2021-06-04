Shimla, Jun 4 (PTI) Twenty-seven more people died due to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, pushing the toll to 3,244, while the tally climbed to 1,93,924 with 787 fresh cases, an official said on Friday.

According to the state health department, active COVID-19 cases in the state have now reduced to 9,787.

The recovery count rose to 1,80,870 with 2,030 patients recuperating from the disease in the past 24 hours, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)