Jubbal (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): the Himachal Pradesh Apple Growers' Association (HPAGA) on Friday appealed to orchardists and farmers across the state to join the nationwide farmers' strike on February 12 and announced a Secretariat gherao protest in Shimla on February 19.

The call was made during a block-level association meeting held in Jubbal, Shimla district, and attended by executive members from village-level units. The meeting focused on the worsening situation of apple growers and farmers and outlined the next phase of the collective struggle.

Sanjay Chauhan, Convener of the Sanyukta Kisan Manch and President of the Himachal Pradesh Apple Growers' Association, presiding over the meeting, said farmers and orchardists were facing multiple crises, ranging from land dispossession and sealing of houses to shrinking government support.

"Free trade agreements being signed by the Centre with various countries are against the interests of farmers and apple growers. Measures like the Seed Bill, weakening of MGNREGA, installation of smart meters and cuts in budgetary support under the Market Intervention Scheme are pushing agriculture into deeper distress," Chauhan said.

Association office-bearer Sanjay Kumar recalled the earlier Secretariat gherao and said sustained mass participation had forced the administration to act on several issues. He stressed that only organised and continuous struggle could protect the rights of farmers and orchardists.

The meeting unanimously resolved to ensure active participation of apple growers in the February 12 nationwide farmers' strike in coordination with the Himachal Kisan Sabha. Local units were directed to intensify mobilisation efforts to ensure maximum turnout.

In another resolution, the association announced a fresh Secretariat gherao on February 19, 2026, to press for immediate redressal of the demands of farmers and orchardists.

Participants reaffirmed their commitment to collective action, stating that unity and sustained protest were essential to defend agriculture and horticulture in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

