Shimla, Mar 15 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur and Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri on Tuesday took potshots at each other in the state Assembly, with both claiming that their parties will form the next government in the state.

The Assembly polls in the state are scheduled to held later this year.

In his concluding remarks on the last day of the Budget session, Thakur said the BJP again formed its government in four of the five states, which went to the polls recently.

The opposition Congress is disheartened with the poll results and the BJP will repeat its government in Himachal Pradesh as well, he claimed.

Agnihotri in his concluding remarks said the CM seemed over enthusiastic after the poll results of the four states. “Prepare yourself morally and mentally for sitting in opposition benches after the coming Assembly elections,” he said in the Assembly.

In a jibe at the CM, Agnihotri asked him to amend the norms for increasing facilities for the Leader of the Opposition as he would likely get the position soon after the polls.

