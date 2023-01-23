Shimla, Jan 23 (PTI) A review meeting of the Ayush department was held here on Monday to explore possibilities of 'Panchkarma' in the hotels of Himachal Pradesh tourism development corporation for providing quality treatment to visitors.

Panchkarma -- a combination of five therapies -- practised to cleanse toxins from the body.

Efforts should be made to strengthen the Panchkarma centres to make them 'Centres of Excellence' said Ayush Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan.

Not only will it provide added income but will strengthen tourism in the state as well, he said and directed the department to identify suitable land for developing Integrated Wellness Centres in the State.

Proper utilisation of the services of specialist doctors and the rationalisation of existing human resources should be done. For this, services of Post Graduate Ayurvedic Medical Officers serving in AYUSH Health Centres can be utilised at AYUSH Hospitals, the minister said.

The production of ayurvedic medicines in the State could be increased in different drug manufacturing units of the department so that the State becomes self-sufficient and profit-making units, he added.

