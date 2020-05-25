India News | HP Govt Authorises Dist Magistrates to Extend Curfew Up to Jun 30, 3 DMs Issue Orders

Shimla, May 25 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has authorised all district magistrates to extend the coronavirus lockdown beyond the current phase ending May 31 and three DMs issued orders indicating that the curfew will continue in their areas for another month.

Hamirpur and Solan district magistrate ordered Monday that the curfew, imposed two months ago to enforce the lockdown, will be extended up to June 30.

In Shimla, the district magistrate issued orders extending restrictions imposed on March 24 under section 144 of the CrPC up to June 30. In effect, this means an extension of the curfew in this district too.

The separate orders by Hamirprur and Solan district magistrates mentioned curfew, not lockdown. But an extension of the curfew implies that.

A state government spokesperson said the Cabinet took a decision on Saturday to authorise the district magistrates to extend the curfew imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC for up to June 30, “if situation so requires”.

Himachal Pradesh saw a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the past three weeks as people in large numbers started returning to the state from other parts of the country.

The active cases in the state climbed to 151 as of Monday evening, whereas only one active case had left on May 3.

So far, the state has reported 224 cases, including six deaths.

Hamirpur district has the highest 63 positive cases.

The district has 56 active cases, while six have recovered and one died.

Over 10,000 people have returned to Hamirpur from various red zones in the country in the past 30 days, District Magistrate Harikesh Meena said.

