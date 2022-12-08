Chandigarh, Dec 8 (PTI) Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday hailed the party's victory in the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, saying that the win will encourage and rejuvenate its cadres across the country.

In the latest results and trends available, the Congress won 39 seats and was leading in 1, while BJP registered a win on 18 seats and was leading in seven others. Three Independents also emerged victorious.

Following its win in the hill state, the Congress now will be in power in three states on its own and in as many others -- Jharkhand, Bihar Tamil Nadu -- in an alliance.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have been completely exposed by the "fixed match" they are playing in Gujarat to help out each other, Warring said in a statement.

"There was no doubt from day one that the AAP was working in Gujarat to help the BJP and it has been established beyond any doubt now," he said while pointing out that with no AAP in Himachal, the Congress easily trounced the BJP.

However, one great thing about these results is that the AAP bubble has burst quite along the expected lines and people have seen through their "lies and fake propaganda" which came at the cost of the Punjab exchequer, he added.

The victory holds special significance for the Congress cadres in Punjab who had worked hard in HP and will now feel more encouraged and energetic ahead of the municipal corporation elections, Warring, who also campaigned in the hill state said. "Right now this has been an evenly placed contest between the Congress and the BJP, as both parties have won, one state each and I am confident, the Congress will improve the ratio further in forthcoming elections in other states as well," the PCC president said.

Warring predicted that it will be a new beginning for the Congress and Himachal results will set the tone for multiple Vidhan Sabha elections next year and the general elections in 2024.

"It is the Congress and the Congress alone which can not only challenge but beat and defeat the BJP anywhere anytime," he said while taking a dig at the Punjab AAP leaders who spent months together in Gujarat to "campaign for the BJP."

Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa said the AAP has "failed" to sell the Delhi and Punjab models of governance in Gujarat as well as Himachal Pradesh.

It is now time for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to focus his entire energy and skills to resolve the long pending issues of the state which have been ignored for a long period of time.

Bajwa said both Arvind Kejriwal and Mann tried their level best to hard sell both Delhi and Punjab models to the voters of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, however, the voters refused to be misled by "false propaganda" unleashed by the AAP leaders. "Announcing freebies and promising complimentary services to the voters does not always help," he said.

"The AAP failed to convince people of both the states that they were competent and capable enough to handle full-fledged states which require greater administrative skills and statecraft to resolve sensitive issues than simply doling out free of cost civic amenities," Bajwa added.

He said CM Mann must not "squander away" the historic mandate the people of Punjab have bestowed on him and his party by steering the state out of many critical issues.

