Hamirpur (HP), Aug 3 (PTI) The Hamirpur Police on Thursday nabbed a proclaimed offender who was on run for the past 28 years.

Amar Nath was wanted for murder he allegedly committed on November 30, 1995 and was declared a proclaimed offender on December 18, 1998, they said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Teenage Girl's Burnt Body Found in Coal Furnace in Bhilwara District, Police Suspect Gangrape; Three Accused Arrested.

SP Hamirpur Dr Akriti Sharma said the police persevered in their hunt for Nath and finally the Proclaimed Offender PO cell team arrested him from Ludhiana.

She said Nath will be presented in a local court for further action.

Also Read | Niger Military Coup: India Is in Touch With Indian Nationals and Embassy in Niger, Says MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)