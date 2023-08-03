Jaipur, August 3: A 14-year-old minor girl was reportedly burnt in a coal furnace in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police officials said on Thursday. Possibility of gang-rape before burning the girl is not being ruled out, the officials stated. Rajasthan police have arrested three accused in connection with the incident. The matter was reported on Wednesday night in a village under the Kotri police station area of ​​the district.

On getting information, the police of four police stations rushed to the spot. According to the elder brother of the victim, the girl had left the house with the goats at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Though the goats returned around 3 p.m, his sister did not. Delhi Shocker: Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted by Cleaner in School in South Delhi, Accused Arrested.

Despite a frantic search at houses and fields of all the relatives in the village, the family could not find her. At around 8 p.m., the search was resumed by the villagers who noticed a furnace for making coal burning in the camp outside the village.

Since the furnace is not lit during the rains, they got suspicious and went near it. They found a pair of shoes belonging to the victim. On closer examination, they found the silver bracelets worn by the girl and pieces of bone in the fire. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Minor Girl Raped by Man on Pretext of Marriage in Meerut, Three Others Make Video of Sex Assault.

The villagers then caught some people and questioned them. When the three miscreants admitted to gang-raping and burning the girl, police were informed. Police officers from four police stations reached the spot late in the night. A forensic team was called on the spot in the night itself. This morning again all the officers and investigation teams have reached the spot and a probe is on.

