Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): The Third International Shimla Flying Festival, coupled with a Pre-World Cup and Pre-Asian League Paragliding Championship and an MSME Hospitality Expo, took off on Saturday at Junga, about 35 kilometres from Shimla.

The four-day international event, being held from October 25 to 28, has drawn nearly 60 paragliding pilots from seven countries, including India, Malaysia, Finland, Indonesia, Nepal, South Korea, and China, alongside participants from 10 Indian states.

Also Read | Cyclone 'Montha': Cyclonic Storm Likely on October 27; IMD Alerts Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh Coast.

The festival was inaugurated by Naresh Chauhan, Principal Media Advisor to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who flagged off the first group of competitors, marking the official start of the event. Speaking to ANI, Chauhan described it as a landmark initiative promoting eco-tourism and adventure sports in Himachal Pradesh.

"This is a major event significant from both eco-tourism and adventure sports perspectives. Pilots from seven countries and ten Indian states are participating. Organising such an international-level Pre-Asian Championship and Pre-World Cup in a small village is a commendable effort. It reflects the growing adventure sports culture in Himachal and will strengthen the state's tourism economy," Said Chauhan.

Also Read | CJI BR Gavai Meets Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck; Announces Law Clerk Positions for Bhutanese Graduates at Supreme Court.

Chauhan also lauded the government's efforts in developing Junga as an upcoming tourist destination and emphasised the role of homestay tourism, calling it a key component of inclusive rural growth.

The event organiser, Arun Rawat, highlighted that the competition has been designed as an international convergence of adventure and hospitality, ensuring safety, professionalism, and preparedness in all aspects.

"We officially began the competition today with 59 participants. Teams from seven countries are flying, and three countries have sent panels of judges. Safety checks, certifications, and equipment inspections are mandatory before take-off. Disaster preparedness is ensured with NDRF, SDRF, and medical teams on site.

"Tourism doesn't grow only through roads; we need holistic, event-based destinations. Our vision is to promote the one district one adventure model, making Himachal a global paragliding and hospitality hub. Three women pilots are also competing this year, two from Malaysia and one from India," Rawat said.

Among the international participants, Mohd Nafi Bin Sulaiman from Malaysia expressed his excitement about flying in the Himalayas for the first time, calling it a challenging and breathtaking experience.

"I'm coming here for the first time. The Himalayas are an amazing place to fly. The views are beautiful, and the experience is very different from Malaysia. There, landings are on plains, but here, they're on hills that are much more challenging. I love it; it's a great experience flying in India," said Mohd Nafi Bin Sulaiman, participant from Malaysia.

From India's eastern region, Shreyashi Tamang from West Bengal, one of the few women paragliders at the festival, said she feels inspired by the level of experience around her and urged more young women to join the sport.

"It's great to see so many experienced pilots here, their flying experience is more than my age! I've flown in Leh, Bir Billing, and now Junga for the second time. I want to tell girls not to give up midway. It's fun, empowering, and not scary at all. I'm hoping to win and inspire more youth to try paragliding." She said.

Representing Sikkim, Eman Rumtel, who has been flying for four years, said the festival provides a thrilling experience and encourages newcomers to embrace adventure sports.

"I've competed in Kerala and Bir Billing before. Junga's site is a bit tricky but fun and challenging. Many great pilots are here from different places. I'd tell everyone to come, try paragliding, and be part of such events," said Eman Rumtel, participant from Sikkim.

Seasoned Spanish pilot David Contreras, participating in Himachal for the fourth time, praised the improved competition standards and scenic flying conditions.

"This is my fourth time flying in Himachal. I've competed in Bir Billing before. The competition this year is excellent, with great pilots and perfect conditions. Himachal is a beautiful place for development in paragliding. Locals are very welcoming, and for Europeans, it's fascinating. Every year, the number of local pilots is increasing; it's great for tourism and the sport," Spanish Pilot David said.

Local talent also shone through, with Mohar Thakur, a veteran paragliding pilot from Mandi district, emphasising the importance of professional training and safety.

"This is my second time competing in Junga. Such events are vital; they create jobs and opportunities. Competing with international champions is inspiring. I've been paragliding for 16 years. People should learn professionally; untrained flying can be dangerous. This is a great sport everyone should experience it the right way," said Mohar Thakur, who represents Himchal Pradesh.

The event, jointly supported by the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Department, MSME sector, and multiple administrative agencies, showcases a strong collaboration between adventure sports and local hospitality businesses. Nearly all homestays in the region are booked, providing a much-needed boost to the local economy.

As the festival continues till October 28, the skies above Junga will remain vibrant with colourful gliders, symbolising Himachal's growing global reputation as a premier adventure tourism destination. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)