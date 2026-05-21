India News | HPCL Dismisses Fuel Shortage Rumours, Assures Uninterrupted Supply Across Network

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has dismissed reports of fuel shortages and supply disruptions across its retail network, assuring that fuel supply remains normal and operations are functioning without interruption.

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In a post on X on Wednesday amid the West Asia conflict, HPCL clarified that reports regarding fuel shortages and supply disruptions are "misleading" and "do not reflect the actual situation".

"HPCL wishes to clarify that reports regarding fuel shortages and supply disruptions are misleading and do not reflect the actual situation. Fuel supply at HPCL's retail outlets is completely normal, with regular replenishment and uninterrupted operations being ensured," the company said.

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https://x.com/HPCL/status/2057137756556648657

It added that the temporary rise in customer footfall and queues at some outlets was due to seasonal demand in May as well as consumer preference shifting towards HPCL retail outlets.

"The temporary increase in customer numbers and queues at some locations is primarily due to the seasonal demand surge during the month of May. Additionally, many customers are preferring HPCL retail outlets because fuel is being sold at relatively higher prices at some private retail outlets," it said.

HPCL further said that higher-than-normal sales were being recorded at select outlets, while stressing that adequate stock was available across the network.

"Due to these reasons, higher-than-normal sales are being recorded at some outlets. However, adequate stock is available, and the supply system is functioning smoothly," the company added.

The company urged consumers not to engage in panic buying and to rely only on official communication channels, warning against rumours circulating on social media and other platforms.

"Customers are requested not to engage in panic buying and to ignore rumours and unverified messages circulating on social media and TV platforms. Rely only on official sources for accurate information," HPCL said, reiterating its commitment to uninterrupted fuel availability and customer service.

In a separate clarification regarding reports of fuel shortage in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district, including claims of "No Petrol" and "No Diesel" boards at fuel stations, the company termed them "false and misleading."

"Reports circulating regarding fuel shortage in Nandurbar, Maharashtra, including claims of 'No Petrol' and 'No Diesel' boards at petrol pumps, are false and misleading," it said on X post.

https://x.com/HPCL/status/2057135864900362410

HPCL said all 87 retail outlets in the district are operational and continuously serving customers.

"HPCL would like to reassure all customers that fuel supplies across the district remain stable and adequate, with uninterrupted operations being maintained across the retail network," it stated.

Sharing sales data up to May 19, 2026, the company highlighted strong growth in both petrol and diesel consumption in the district.

"Petrol (MS): 5,254 KL against historical sales of 4,539 KL -- registering a growth of 15.8%. Diesel (HSD): 15,656 KL against historical sales of 12,933 KL -- registering a growth of 21.1%," HPCL said.

The company said the figures clearly indicate stable fuel availability and smooth functioning of the supply network in Nandurbar.

"The above figures clearly indicate stable fuel availability and smooth functioning of the supply network across the district," it added.

HPCL once again urged customers not to be influenced by rumours and to avoid panic buying, reiterating that it remains committed to ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply and seamless service across its retail network. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)