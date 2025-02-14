Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): A huge crowd of devotees thronged the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj on Friday to take a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, more than 491.4 million devotees have dipped in the Triveni Sangam (the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati) since the inception of the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela.

The information department of the UP government said that as of 8:00 PM, nearly 8.54 million people took holy dips today.

Among this congregation, more than 500 thousand Kalpavasis and over 6.42 million pilgrims have taken a dip.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and his wife took a holy dip in Triveni Sangam at the ongoing Mahakumbh.

Saha prayed to the sacred Ganga river for the peace and prosperity of Tripura.

"Today, I had the good fortune of taking a dip in the Mahakumbh, Prayagraj. The holy water, divine energy and spiritual atmosphere made it an unforgettable experience. Prayed to Ganga Maiya for the peace and prosperity of the entire Tripura," Saha posted on X.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and state ministers took a holy dip in Triveni Sangam at the Mahakumbh earlier today. He prayed for the welfare of Chhattisgarh and congratulated Yogi Adityanath and his government for the arrangements made in the Mahakumbh.

Actor Vivek Oberoi, along with his family, visited the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj on Thursday to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers meet.

Oberoi thanked the Uttar Pradesh government for the Mahakumbh arrangements and shared how proud he feels that the world's biggest festival is being celebrated in the country with so much love.

"We have come here to thank God... We want to thank the government of India, especially the government of Uttar Pradesh, their administration, and every officer present here for making such good preparations. It feels very proud that today, the world's biggest festival is being celebrated in such a beautiful way in our country," Oberoi told ANI.

Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The grand event will continue till Mahashivratri on February 26. (ANI)

