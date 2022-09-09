New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The national capital continued to reel under sultry weather conditions on Friday and the minimum temperature settled two notches above normal at 27.1 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 36 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Microsoft To Create More Personalised Home Screen Experience for Xbox Users.

The humidity was recorded at 81 per cent at around 8:30 am, the IMD said.

The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky on Friday.

Also Read | Lumpy Virus Disease: Yogi Adityanath-Led Uttar Pradesh Govt To Create 300 km-Long 'Immune Belt' To Check Lumpy Virus Spread.

After a large rain deficit in August, monsoon activity has remained subdued in Delhi and neighbouring areas in September so far and a good spell of rain is unlikely over the next five days.

The weather bureau has predicted below normal rainfall in some parts of northwest India in September.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the moderate (123) category around 9 am, data from the SAFAR showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)