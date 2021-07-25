New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) It was a sultry morning in the national capital on Sunday with the minimum temperature settling at 27.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The humidity was recorded at 76 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky for the day with the possibility of very light rain later in the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 37 degrees Celsius.

The national capital recorded a high of 36 degrees Celsius and a low of 27.3 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

