New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Humid weather conditions prevailed in the national capital on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 35.6 degree Celsius, a notch above season's average.

Humidity levels oscillated between 61 per cent and 91 per cent. The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.2 degree Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The weatherman has forecast a generally cloudy sky for Tuesday with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 37 degree Celsius and 28 degree Celsius respectively.

Delhi's 24-hour air quality index was at 89, which was in the satisfactory category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

