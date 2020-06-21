Darbhanga (Bihar), Jun 21 (PTI) A 45-year-old man, who is the husband of a village head (Mukhiya), was stabbed to death in Bihar's Darbhanga district on Sunday, police said.

A driver of a light commercial vehicle, who allegedly killed him because of old enmity, was arrested after he was beaten up by people injuring him seriously.

The deceased was identified as Riyazuddin, the husband of Rehana Khatoon who is the village head of Narayanpur Dohra panchayat, Benipur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Umeshwar Choudhary said.

The accused, Sher Khan, stabbed Riyazuddin on a road in Manigachhi area when he was going home, and he died while being taken to hospital.

Local people caught hold of the accused, thrashed him and injured him badly, the police officer said.

Khan was admitted to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital and his condition is serious, he said.

An investigation has been initiated.

