Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 31 (ANI): As part of the ongoing Community Policing and Visible Policing initiatives, K. Shilpavalli, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Zone, visited various areas under the Musheerabad Police Station limits today. She was accompanied by ADCP Anand, ACP Chikkadpally Ramesh, SHO Musheerabad Rambabu, DI Nadeem, and other police personnel.

The team conducted a foot patrol covering areas such as Bholakpur and Boiguda, interacting with local residents and shopkeepers along the route. The DCP reviewed the functioning of "Nenu Saitam" CCTV cameras, inspected safety measures in commercial establishments, and verified the current activities of individuals listed in rowdy sheets.

During the walk, the DCP and her team interacted with elders, women, and children, and enquired about the visits of Blue Colts patrol car staff and Sector SIs in their localities. She obtained feedback from the public and instructed the SHO to promptly address the issues raised by the citizens.

Residents expressed their appreciation for the efforts of the SHO and the police staff in maintaining strong community relations and ensuring regular interaction with the public.

Later, the DCP also visited Janapriya Apartments, interacted with the residents, and advised them on senior citizen safety, welfare initiatives, and security measures to be adopted in apartment complexes.

The DCP stated that, as per the instructions of V.C. Sajjanar, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, all officers of the Central Zone have intensified visible policing and community outreach through direct public interaction as well as engagement in WhatsApp community groups.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Sunday praised DCP Chaitanya Kumar and PSO Murthy for thwarting a mobile snatching attempt.

Deputy Commissioner of police (DCP) and his personal security officer (PSO) sustained injuries while chasing notorious rowdy sheeter Mohammed Umar Ansari. The accused was apprehended during a chase by the police officers after sustaining injuries, following which he was admitted to a hospital, where his condition is said to be stable.

Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar told ANI that Director General of Police, Telangana, Shivadhar Reddy, today visited DCP, South East, Chaitanya Kumar, and his PSO, Murthy. He inquired about the incident, "how it happened, and so on", and appreciated them for their bravery. (ANI)

