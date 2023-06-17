Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 17 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a furniture warehouse in Hyderabad's Vanasthalipuram Rachakonda in the wee hours of Saturday, the police said.

According to officials, the incident happened at a furniture warehouse located at Hasthinapuram Road.

Also Read | Uruguay to Melt Down Bronze Nazi Eagle and Recast It as Dove.

After the information was received, three fire tenders rushed to the spot and started the dousing operation.

"A fire incident took place at a furniture warehouse located at Hasthinapuram road, after which the firefighting operation was started and the situation. The fire situation is under control now," DCP Lala Bahadur Nagar told the reporters.

Also Read | Money Laundering Case: ED Summons DMK Leader Senthil Balaji's Brother, Wife for Questioning.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)