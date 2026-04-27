India News | Hyderabad: Fire Breaks out at Mahindra, Renault Service Centres in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 27 (ANI): A major fire broke out at Mahindra and Renault service centres in Amberpet, Hyderabad, today. No casualties were reported.

Fire engines rushed to the spot and doused the blaze.

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On the incident, Additional DCP J. Narsaiah said that the fire brigade, along with Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel, reached the spot immediately and informed that the materials in the Mahindra and Renault workshops were burnt.

He said, "We received a call about a fire incident at a Mahindra and Renault workshop. We immediately alerted the fire brigade. The fire has been brought under control. No casualties were reported. Only materials in the Mahindra and Renault workshops were burnt. So far, six fire engines have reached the spot with sufficient staff. They did a good job. The fire is under control. We will ascertain the cause. It may have been a short circuit. We have requested an inspection and will also obtain a report from the fire department. We will start the investigation."

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Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)