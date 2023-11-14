Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 14 (ANI): Hyderabad gears up for the Sadar festival, a carnival of buffaloes held every year on the second day after Diwali.

The festival is celebrated annually by the Yadav community of Hyderabad. It is also known as Dunnapothula Panduga (Festival of the Buffalo Cattle).

The Sadar festival is a major festival for the Yadav community. This festival is also a community get-together in villages and towns.

Nand Kishore Yadav one of the Bull organisers said that Sadar Sammelan is the Yadav community's oldest festival.

"This festival is celebrated across India, but with different names in different states. For example Jallikatu in Tamil Nadu. Sadar Sammelan in Telangana is the biggest festival of the Yadav community," Nand Kishore Yadav said.

"During Dwapar Yug, God Shri Krishna lifted the mountain on his finger and saved people, and that's why we celebrate the festival," he added.

According to the organisers, the event was started in 1942 by the Yadav community.

All people of all religions, irrespective of caste and creed, take part in this festival, especially the youth. (ANI)

