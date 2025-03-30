Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 30 (ANI): The Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma, attended the 'Foundation Day of Rajasthan' celebrations as the Chief Guest at Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad, according to press secretary officials.

On this occasion, the Governor expressed his happiness in celebrating Rajasthan's foundation day. He highlighted the state's unique features, including its beautifully color-coordinated cities, its historical and geographical significance as the home of the Aravalli range--the oldest mountains in the Indian subcontinent--and Kalibangan, an important site of the ancient Indus Valley Civilization.

Also Read | Gorakhpur Road Accident: 2 Killed, 7 Injured in Head-On Collision Between Ambulance, Truck in Uttar Pradesh.

The governor also praised Rajasthan's famous forts and palaces.

The Governor acknowledged the Government of India's 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' initiative, which honors the country's cultural diversity and seeks to enhance connections among individuals from various regions. He expressed optimism that this program would significantly contribute to promoting national unity.

Also Read | What Is Nagastra-3, Indigenous Loitering Munition or Suicide Drone Being Developed by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited?.

M. Dana Kishore, I.A.S., Principal Secretary to the Governor, along with other Raj Bhavan officials and staff, attended the event. Many members of the Rajasthani community in Hyderabad also participated enthusiastically in the celebrations, as stated in the release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)