Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 13 (ANI): Narayanguda Police East Zone in a joint operation with East Zone Task Force arrested a house burgerly gang and recovered stolen property worth rupees 5 crores, police said on Thursday.

The three accused had allegedly burgled into a house near the area of Narayanguda police station, while the owners were away, the police said.

Around 710 carats of diamond jewellery, 1.420 Kg of Gold jewellery and around Rs 20 lakh in cash were recovered from the burglars, police said.

Foreign Currency from 24 different countries and 215 grams of Silver was also recovered, police added.

Commissioner of Police Hyderabad City, CV Anand said, "Heavy theft case was reported in Narayanguda police station. We examined all the CCTV footages. They found footage which was send to the owner of the house where burglary had taken place, in the house of Rahul Kedia who had went to Dubai. Several footage was checked and it was revealed that the burglar had boarded a Telangana. In one bogey three offenders were caught red-handed with the property intact and the property was shown to owner and they confirmed its theirs."

The offenders select the houses of rich people especially Marwadi/Jain community and joins as Maid servants/Cook and security guards after gaining confidence from the house owner they plan and execute the committing of thefts even they embold to kill the owners if resist and escape to their native villages in Bihar State, police said.

One of the accused Monu Mukhiya is wanted for a murder. The accused had allegedly killed an aged woman near Damalguda police station with the help of two associates in January of this year, police said.

The stolen property in this case is yet to be recovered. (ANI)

