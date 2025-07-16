Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 16 (ANI): The Safety, Health and Environment (SHE) teams in Hyderabad caught a total of 478 people for misbehaving with women during the season of Muharram and Bonalu festival, as per a press release by Dy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dr Lavanya NJP (Women Safety Wing, Hyderabad).

Out of 478 offenders, 92 were minors, 288 respondents were released with a warning, while four were booked under petty cases, resulting in convictions and a total fine of Rs. 1,050, according to the press release.

Notably, the disposals of petitions included five convictions; one offender was sentenced to imprisonment along with a fine, and four others were sentenced to a fine of Rs. 50 each.

Additionally, 8 FIRs were registered at various police stations across Hyderabad. As part of its outreach, SHE Teams conducted 124 awareness programs, 1,405 observations in public spaces, and 352 awareness campaigns through AV vehicles, effectively promoting women's safety across the city.

Notably, SHE Teams apprehended several individuals red-handed for misbehaving with women devotees at Golconda Bonalu, Balkampet Yellamma Temple, and Secunderabad Ujjaini Mahankali Temple. To ensure the safety and security of women during festive gatherings, the force was strengthened with the extended deployment of up to 14 teams, according to the press release.

In its press release, SHE Teams alerted users to be aware of fake profiles, as fraudsters often create fake profiles to gain people's trust and exploit them. It advises people to always verify the identity of people they interact with online.

Moreover, it advises against oversharing, as people often share personal information on social media, which fraudsters can use to impersonate them or carry out identity theft.

Lastly, SHE Teams advises securing your accounts by using strong and unique passwords and enabling two-factor authentication wherever possible to further enhance security. (ANI)

