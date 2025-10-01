Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): Amid chaos over the "I Love Mohammad" row, the Uttar Pradesh police arrested Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) National General Secretary Nafees Khan and his son Farman Khan in connection with the September 26 protests in Bareilly, taking the toll of arrestees to 81.

According to the police, Farman used to handle the Facebook page of IMC.

Also Read | Did GenZ Crown Come in Support of Cops and Raise 'UP Police Tum Lath Bajao Hum Tumhare Sath Hai' Slogans? Fact Check Debunks Fake Viral Video.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bareilly Anurag Arya informed that Nafees and his son revealed that "everyone was involved in the conspiracy".

"Dr Nafees and his son have been arrested, and it has been revealed by them that everyone was involved in this conspiracy and that they deliberately created confusion by calling the appeal fake so that a crowd could gather. A total of 81 people have been arrested," SSP Arya told ANI.

Also Read | Bahraich Shocker: Man Kills 2 Children, Sets Family Ablaze in Uttar Pradesh; 6 Including Accused Dead.

While addressing a press conference later, SSP Arya informed that eight people were arrested today in connection with a stone pelting case. A total of 81 people have been arrested so far. Nafees and his son, Farman, were arrested by the Kotwali police station.

The senior police official said that section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) remains applicable in the district.

"Until yesterday, the police had arrested 73 accused and sent them to jail. Today, a total of eight accused were arrested, including two arrested during a police encounter. Additionally, six other accused were arrested by the Kotwali police station, including Nafees Khan and his son, Farman Khan. A total of 81 accused have been arrested. Using CCTV and drone footage, our team is working to identify those involved in inciting the mob. BNS Sections 144 and 163 are applicable in the district," SSP Arya said.

Nafees is an associate of Maulana Tauqeer Raza, who was arrested earlier as he emerged as the chief conspirator in the stone pelting case. Raza is currently in judicial custody.

A group of people had gathered outside Ala Hazrat Dargah and Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan's house, holding "I Love Mohammad" placards.

The protestors pelted stones at the police during the protest after the Friday prayers. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)