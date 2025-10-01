Did GenZ Crown Come in Support of Cops and Raise ‘UP Police Tum Lath Bajao Hum Tumhare Sath Hai’ Slogans? Fact Check Debunks Fake Viral Video

Old Video of Crowd in Support of UP Police Goes Viral With Fake Claim (Photo Credits: X/@UPPolice)

Lucknow, October 1: A viral video in which a GenZ crowd can be heard chanting, “UP Police lath bajao hum tumhare saath hai,” (UP Police hit them down, we are with you), is being shared on social media with a claim that it is from a GenZ protest. In the video, thousands of people can be seen leading a torch procession while raising slogans in support of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The video quickly went viral on social media with a caption, "UP ke Haalat. GenZ sadkon par gunj utha nara - UP Police tum lath bajao, ham tumhare sath hai... Lambe-lambe laath bajao, ham tumhare sath hai." However, the Uttar Pradesh Police has called out the fake news. Is PM Narendra Modi Offering 3 Months of Free Mobile Recharge to All Indians? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake WhatsApp Forward.

Fact Check: Old Video of Crowd in Support of UP Police Goes Viral With Fake Claim

#UPPFactCheck सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल एक वीडियो को यूपी पुलिस से जोड़कर गलत दावे किए जा रहे हैं। ✅ सच्चाई: यह वीडियो राजस्थान (जयपुर) के 25 सितम्बर 2025 के मशाल जुलूस का है, जिस पर फेक वॉयसओवर जोड़कर सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट किया जा रहा है। 👉 यूपी पुलिस इस भ्रामक वीडियो का खंडन… pic.twitter.com/5fKYFMOiVr — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) October 1, 2025

Did GenZ Crown Raise ‘UP Police Tum Lath Bajao Hum Tumhare Sath Hai’ Slogans?

The Uttar Pradesh Police took to X to debunk the fake video with a fact check. According to the UP Police, the incident shown in the video, a torch procession, occurred in Rajasthan's Jaipur on September 25. A voiceover was added to it to link it to the UP Police. Have You Received an SMS Asking to Update Your Address in 24 Hours for an India Post Delivery? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message Going Viral.

"A video going viral on social media is being linked to the UP Police with false claims. Truth: This video is of the torch procession in Rajasthan (Jaipur) on September 25, 2025, which is being posted on social media with a fake voiceover added to it," UP Police said.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of UP Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : A GenZ crowd came in support of Uttar Pradesh Police and chanted 'UP Police lath bajao hum tumhare saath hai'. Conclusion : The claim is fake. The video is of the torch procession in Rajasthan's Jaipur. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2025 06:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).