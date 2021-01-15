Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 15 (ANI): Trinamool Congress MP Satabdi Roy, who had raised her grievances against the party through a Facebook post, on Friday said she was in TMC and will remain in the party and was not going to Delhi on Saturday.

The three-time MP from Birbhum said she held talks with Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and he addressed all issues raised by her.

The TMC leader said all those in the party who have problems should raise them.

"I am not going to Delhi tomorrow. I was with TMC and will remain with TMC. I held talks with Abhishek Banerjee today and he addressed the issues raised by me. I am not going to Delhi tomorrow. I am going to remain with TMC," Roy told ANI.

"All those in the party who have problems should raise them. If 10 people in the party raise a problem, then the party should solve it," she added.

Roy was scheduled to visit Delhi on Saturday.

In a social media post on her 'Satabdi Roy Fan Club' Facebook page, the actor-turned-politician had said the reason behind her absence in party programmes in Birbhum was that she was not informed about the schedules in advance.

The post said she was with the people of her constituency but some people did not want her to reach them.

"I am even not informed about the party programmes so how can I participate. Stay well I will inform you all on January 16 at 2 pm if I take any further decisions," she said in her post.

On Thursday BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargia had claimed that 41 MLAs who support Mamata Banerjee government are ready to join the BJP.

According to TMC insiders, Birbhum MP was seldom seen at party programmes in the district after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Roy was last seen during Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Birbhum visit on December 28, 2020.

"Roy was not on good terms with the ruling party coterie in Birbhum for long. Local leaders did not like Roy disbursing her Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD) funds without getting them authorised by the party to select development projects," a party source said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)