New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) The Indian Air Force (IAF) has airlifted 381 stranded passengers from Jammu and Srinagar to Leh using a C-17 heavy lift transport aircraft, officials said on Sunday.

They were airlifted on Saturday.

The passengers were stranded after the Srinagar-Leh national highway was closed due to heavy snowfall, the officials said.

The IAF regularly provides airlift to the civilian population of the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh in times of distress utilising its C-17, C-130 and An-32 transport aircraft.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)