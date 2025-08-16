Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 16 (ANI): To mark the 79th Independence Day, the Indian Air Force organised a grand public performance by the No 7 Air Force Band at the historic War Memorial, Digholi Pukhuri, Guwahati.

The event, held under the aegis of the Ministry of Defence and Air Headquarters, was a resounding success, drawing enthusiastic participation from the local populace, defence personnel, and civil dignitaries.

On Friday, Lt General (Retd) Pranab Kumar Bharali told ANI, "The programme is very beautiful... Number 7 Air Force Band gave a very beautiful performance. We celebrated Independence Day with great joy."

The 25-member No. 7 AF Band, based at Air Force Station, Borjhar, delivered a soul-stirring 75-minute musical performance, featuring 16 patriotic tunes and songs that invoked deep emotions of pride and patriotism among the audience.

The performance served as a fitting tribute to the bravehearts of the nation, while also celebrating India's technological, strategic, and social achievements.

The venue was decorated with thematic selfie points and informational banners that highlighted India's recent milestones, including Operation Sindoor, the Chandrayaan Mission, Digital India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Fit India Movement, and the UDAN Scheme.

These exhibits added a visually engaging dimension to the evening and were widely appreciated by attendees.

The event showcased the Indian Air Force's commitment to national integration through community outreach and cultural expression, leaving a lasting impression on all those present. The musical display not only reinforced patriotic sentiments but also offered a unique opportunity for the public to connect with the Armed Forces.

The Indian Air Force extends heartfelt gratitude to the citizens of Guwahati for their overwhelming response and participation, making this celebration of freedom, unity, and national pride truly memorable. (ANI)

