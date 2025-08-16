Uttara Kannada, August 16: Three people died and seven others were critically injured after a KSRTC bus crashed into a broken-down truck parked on the highway near Ittinabail in Yellapur taluk on Friday night, said police. The KSRTC bus was travelling from Bagalkot to Mangaluru. The accident occurred when the bus rammed into a Kerala-registered truck that had broken down and was parked on the roadside. Burdwan Road Accident: 10 Killed, 35 Injured As Passenger Bus Rams Into Stationary Truck on National Highway in West Bengal (Watch Video).

Among the deceased are two women, Neelavva, aged 38 years old and Gourijavva, aged 43 years old, while the identity of the third victim, a man, is yet to be confirmed. The injured have been shifted to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi for treatment, the police further said. A case has been registered at the Yellapur police station, and an investigation is underway.

