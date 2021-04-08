New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria Thursday flew a Su-30MKI fighter jet in Bengaluru to witness its "capability enhancement", the Indian Air Force (IAF) said.

"CAS (Chief of Air Staff) visited Bengaluru and interacted with test crew of Aircraft & Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE) & software engineers of Software Development Institute," it said on Twitter.

The ASTE conducts flight testing of aircraft, airborne systems and weapons prior to their induction into the IAF.

Bhadauria reviewed ongoing projects during his visit on Thursday and flew a Su-30MKI aircraft to "witness the capability enhancement on successful completion of one such project", the IAF stated.

