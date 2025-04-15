New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Amid reports that Indian military aircraft deployed for relief operations in Myanmar faced GPS spoofing while flying, the Indian Air Force on Monday clarified that Myanmarese media reports published the possibility of degraded GPS availability, and its pilots were capable of carrying out missions in such an environment.

"The possibility of degraded GPS availability was published by Mandalay International Airport as NOTAM, and all due precautions were put in place to cater for such conditions. IAF crew are well capable of handling such unavailability while ensuring the safety of flight and the achievement of the designated task or mission. Accordingly, every mission was achieved as planned," the Indian Air Force tweeted.

The clarification was issued after reports claimed that the Indian Air Force's transport aircraft carrying relief materials to earthquake-hit Myanmar faced "GPS spoofing."

The reports claimed that the Indian pilots complained about tampering with GPS signals in Myanmar airspace.

However, the Indian Air Force clarified that the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued already by authorities concerned about issues in GPS signals over certain routes to let pilots prepare for the situation. (ANI)

