Mumbai, Dec 31 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has appointed Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Nitin Kareer as the next chief secretary of the state.

Kareer, who is currently the additional chief secretary (finance), is a 1988 batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre.

Kareer (57), who succeeds senior bureaucrat Manoj Saunik, took charge of his office on Sunday evening.

