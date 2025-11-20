New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Ship, while on IMBL (International Maritime Boundary Lines) surveillance in the northern Bay of Bengal, apprehended a Bangladeshi Fishing Boat (BFB) along with 28 crew members for illegally fishing inside India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) on Thursday, said an official press release.

During surveillance, the ICG ship observed a suspicious fishing vessel conducting evasive manoeuvres within Indian waters. The vessel was promptly intercepted and identified as a Bangladeshi fishing boat in violation of the Maritime Zones of India (Regulation of Fishing by Foreign Vessels) Act, 1981 (MZI Act). The ICG boarding team conducted a thorough search.

None of the 28 Bangladeshi crew members possessed valid authorisation or permits to fish within the Maritime Zones of India. The fishing gear and onboard catch confirmed active fishing operations in the prohibited area. The vessel, along with its crew, was subsequently apprehended and escorted to Namkhana Fishing Harbour. Upon arrival, the boat and all crew members were handed over to the Marine Police, Namkhana, for further legal action.

This marks the fourth apprehension of a Bangladeshi fishing vessel in a single week, underscoring the ICG's steadfast commitment to protecting India's maritime interests, preventing illegal fishing, and ensuring the safety and security of Indian fishermen in Indian waters.

The ICG continues to maintain an uninterrupted vigil in the Bay of Bengal through round-the-clock surface and air surveillance, ensuring effective enforcement of maritime laws and safeguarding national maritime assets. (ANI)

