New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday launched an online course, Prescribing Skills, for Indian Medical Graduates (IMG) on the occasion of Patient Safety Day to improve prescription practices.

As per an ICMR statement, the course will be run by the National Institute of Epidemiology (ICMR-NIE), Chennai, for IMGs who are pursuing or have completed internships.

Also Read | Harsimrat Kaur Badal Resigns as Union Minister From Modi Cabinet in Protest Against Farm Bills.

"The ICMR is committed to ensure that the country's medical graduates are at par with their international counterparts. The Council has successfully completed a basic course in Biomedical Research. This course has been made compulsory for postgraduates by the Medical Council of India," the statement quoted Professor Balram Bhargava, Secretary, Department of Health Research and the Director-General of the ICMR.

The course constitutes forty 20-minute video lectures that can be taken over the course of three months at the learner's pace and involves a pre-test to evaluate the participant's prior knowledge.

Also Read | Harsimrat Kaur Badal Will Resign as Union Minister From Modi Govt to Protest Farm Bills: SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal.

A certificate of participation will be given on the successful completion of the course. Registration for the course is now open and the pre-test will be conducted from October 4 to October 11. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)