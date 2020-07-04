Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 4 (ANI): Kolkata's Iconic Coffee House, which is said to be one of the favourite places of youngsters to hang out over the cup of coffee, opens up for the customers after a gap of over three months.

As social distancing is mandatory due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the College Street coffee house has cut short the opening hours from 11 am till 6 pm. Earlier, the timing was from 9 am till 9 pm.

As a precautionary measure, 50 tables have been reduced to 25 tables which are placed across the two floors.

Earlier, the Coffee house used to accommodate 200 customers now it has been restricted to 100 visitors at a time. Besides, not more than four people are allowed to sit at one table.

At least 6 feet gap is maintained between the two tables, said Zahid, the cashier of the coffee house.

Scores of customers entering the coffee house appreciated the changes made, keeping in mind the COVID-19 guidelines.

However, they also expressed concern over the present pandemic situation, saying that "this is not the same Coffee house which we used to visit earlier."

"We hope the situation changes soon," said one of the visitors. (ANI)

