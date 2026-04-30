India News | ICSE and ISC Results: High Pass Rates, Encouraging Performance Across Key States

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Thursday declared the results of the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) Year 2026 main examinations, bringing an end to the wait for lakhs of students across the country.

On the ICSE results, Dr. Joseph Emmanuel, Chief Executive and Secretary of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, disclosed the percentage record.

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While speaking to ANI, Emmanuel said both ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations have recorded high pass percentages of 99.13 per cent and 99.18 per cent, respectively.

He said the figures are slightly higher than last year. In terms of the number of candidates, ICSE had a total of 2.58 lakh candidates, while around 1.03 lakh students appeared for the ISC examination.

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He added that the examinations were conducted across the world. However, due to regional conflict in the Middle East, the exams could not be completed there, and students were awarded marks and certificates on the basis of internal assessment.

In India, the Western Region recorded the highest pass percentage in ICSE, while for ISC, the Southern Region registered the highest pass percentage.

He further said that almost every state has performed well. A large number of CISCE-affiliated schools are located in West Bengal, Karnataka, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra. In all these states, the performance has been highly encouraging, reflecting the high standards maintained by CISCE-affiliated institutions.

He advised students to stay focused and work hard, saying that examinations are only one stage of evaluation. "If you have achieved high performance, strive for excellence in the next exam as well as in future endeavours. If you have not performed as expected, do not be disheartened. Stay focused and stay calm. There are opportunities for improvement examinations, and you can take another chance," he said.

He also added that marks are not everything, stating that it is the efficiency, competency, and skills developed during school years that help students navigate future challenges. (ANI)

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