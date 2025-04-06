New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): BJP National President JP Nadda reflected on the party's journey on the party's 45th Foundation Day, emphasising its deep connection to India's traditions, culture, and values and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is an ideologically based and a mass-based party.

Addressing a gathering here on Sunday, JP Nadda said, "BJP's history is connected with Indian tradition, custom, policy, and culture. These elements will continue to guide us in the future, and we have never compromised ideologically. "

Nadda reinforced the party's ideological commitment, adding, "We are an ideology-based party, and we never compromise. We are also a mass-based party."

He shared the BJP's current achievements, stating that the party now has over 240 members in the Lok Sabha and over 98 members in the Rajya Sabha, along with over 100,000 active workers.

He further highlighted the party's success in forming governments in several states, noting the BJP's sixth consecutive term in Gujarat, third term in Goa and Haryana, 4th term in Madhya Pradesh, and second term in Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Assam, UP, and Tripura.

"After 27 years, we have formed the government in Delhi as well," added JP Nadda.

The BJP president stressed the importance of "scientific growth" in building the party's organisation and winning elections, calling it a well-planned process.

"The BJP is the only political party which has had scientific growth. To take forward and grow an organisation is also a science, and to win elections is also a science. It is the BJP's commitment to fulfill it without compromising its ideological principles," he stated.

Nadda also took pride in the BJP's welfare schemes under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, mentioning initiatives like the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and Ujjwala Yojana, which have uplifted millions of people, including the poor, Dalits, farmers, women, and marginalised communities.

"In 10 years, under PM Modi's leadership, the BJP has been dedicated to serving the most deprived sections of society," he said.

Looking ahead, Nadda outlined the party's vision for Viksit Bharat 2047, calling it the BJP's responsibility to contribute to India's growth and development in the coming decades.

He also announced a nationwide outreach initiative in which BJP leaders and workers will strengthen the party's presence by visiting 500,000 booths and 100,000 localities from April 8 to 13.

Additionally, the party will celebrate Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas from April 14 to 25, coinciding with Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.

In his closing remarks, Nadda urged BJP workers to pay special tribute to the party's founding members. "When you visit any booth and meet any Jan Sangh or founding BJP member, please visit their home," he requested, emphasizing the importance of remembering the party's roots and the contribution of its pioneers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Sunday, the party's Foundation Day.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Prime Minister wrote that the day made the party reiterate its unparalleled commitment to working towards the country's progress.

The PM further wrote that the people of the country also saw the good governance of the party, which had been reflected in the historic mandates received in the years gone by.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated party workers on Sunday, the party's foundation day, highlighting how the "lotus symbol has become a new emblem of trust and hope in the hearts of the countrymen.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is celebrating its 37th foundation day today. Currently, the largest political party in India, the BJP, was founded in 1980.

After the landslide victory in the 2014 General Election, today, the BJP is the largest political party in terms of elected representatives and the biggest political party in the world.

In 2019, Bharatiya Janata Party received the highest vote share by a political party since the 1989 general election and won 303 seats, further increasing its substantial majority. In addition, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 353 seats.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 240 seats, while the Congress secured wins on 99 seats. The BJP fell 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark after votes polled in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were counted.

The BJP was originally founded as the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951 under the leadership of Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

The party gained significant momentum under leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani, eventually rising to power in the 1990s. It has remained a dominant force in Indian politics since then. (ANI)

