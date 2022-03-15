Hoshiarpur, Mar 15 (PTI) An idol of Lord Shiva was allegedly vandalised at a cremation ground in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night at Padrana village, they said.

Some passers-by told about it to village sarpanch Kanchan Rani, who informed police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Narinder Singh said a case under relevant sections, including 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs) of the IPC, has been registered against unknown persons.

