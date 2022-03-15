Hoshiarpur, Mar 15 (PTI) An idol of Lord Shiva was allegedly vandalised at a cremation ground in a village here, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place on Monday night at Padrana village, they said.
Also Read | Supertech Twin Towers in Noida To Be Demolished in 9 Seconds, Debris To Be Cleared in 3 Months.
Some passers-by told about it to village sarpanch Kanchan Rani, who informed police.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Narinder Singh said a case under relevant sections, including 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC, has been registered against unknown persons.
Also Read | Gujarat: Over 1,500 Wildlife Crimes Reported in 3 Years.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)