Gandhinagar, March 15: The Gujarat government informed the Assembly on Monday that the number of cases registered under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 has been on the rise since the past three years with the state reporting over 1,500 such cases.

Replying to a question posed by Congress legislator from Visavadar, Harshad Ribadiya, state Forest and Environment Minister Kiritsinh Rana informed the House that a total of 1,531 cases were registered under the Wildlife Protection Act in Gujarat between July 2018 and June 2021.

Between July 2018 and June 2019, 463 cases were registered, 485 cases were registered from July 2019 to June 2020, while 613 cases were registered between July 2020 and June 2021. Maximum cases -- 358 -- were registered in the Gir Somnath region during this period, followed by Junagadh at 315. Gujarat Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Raped by Neighbour on Marriage Lure in Halvad; Booked.

Replying to another question raised by Congress MLA from Bayad, Jashu Patel, Rana informed the House that a total of 347 incidents of fire were reported from the wildlife sanctuary pockets in Balaram Ambaji, Jesor, Gir, Barda, Mitiyala, Purna, Girnar, Jamughoda, Ratanmahal and Shurpaneshwar between 2019 and 2020. As many as 160 incidents of fire were reported in 2019, while 187 incidents were reported in 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2022 08:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).