Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Dec 29 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was killed in the explosion of an IED, suspected to have been planted by banned CPI (Maoists), in a forest of Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in the Gitilipi forest when the improvised explosive device went off, leaving Singhrai Purty dead, West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

Purty, a resident of Chhotakuira village in the Goilkera Police Station area, had gone to the forest to collect firewood.

The security personnel recovered the body on Thursday, Shekhar said. His body was sent to the district headquarters hospital for a post-mortem examination, the SP said.

Last month, a 45-year-old man was killed when an IED allegedly planted by banned CPI (Maoists) went off in a forest near Rengrahatu village.

West Singhbhum district police have launched a massive operation in the Kolhan area to weed out Maoists.

