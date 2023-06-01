New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has said he supports the Centre's ordinance against the Delhi government.

Dikshit said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is aware that he will be sent to jail for at least 8-10 years if he does not get control of the Vigilance department.

Also Read | Boy Raped by Teacher in UP: Jaunpur Teacher Sodomises 11-Year-Old, Arrested.

Speaking to ANI, Dikshit, son of former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit, said, "I support the ordinance against the Delhi government. CM Arvind Kejriwal is very well aware that if he does not get control of the vigilance department, he will be sent to jail for at least 8-10 years."

Earlier, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekhar Rao extended their support to the Aam Aadmi Party convenor against the Centre's Ordinance on control over administrative services in Delhi.

Also Read | Savitri Bai Phule Defamatory Content Case: Mumbai Police Register FIR Against Two Websites for Allegedly Publishing Offensive Posts Against Social Reformer.

Notably, Kejriwal had on May 23 embarked on a nationwide tour to seek support from the Opposition parties against the Ordinance.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor has so far met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, soliciting their support.

The Union government on May 19 brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'.

The ordinance was brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and circumvent the Supreme Court judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)