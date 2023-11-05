Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 5 (ANI): On a day the Congress unveiled its poll manifesto for Chhattisgarh, promising to conduct a caste census if elected, BJP national president JP Nadda hit out at the ruling party saying that if people vote back incumbent Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, they are "guaranteed to be looted again".

Addressing a public meeting at Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday, the BJP national chief said, "If you bring back the Baghel government, you are guaranteed to be looted again. Hasn't Baghel done enough damage to the state and its people through the liquor scam, rice scam, coal scam, cow dung scam, and the one involving the Public Service Commission? More such scams are guaranteed if Baghel returns as chief minister."

Also Read | Mahua Moitra Cash-for-Query Case: Have Exact Transcript of Record in Ethics Committee Verbatim To Counter Any Fake Narrative, Says TMC MP.

Raising his pitch against the Congress government, Nadda said CM Baghel did not even spare Mahadev (another name of Lord Shiva) from his "list of scams".

"They did not even spare Mahadev. Asim Das (arrested in connection with the Mahadev batting app scam) has revealed that Rs 508 crore was paid to Bhupesh Baghel for funding the election expenses here," the BJP national chief said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Sexually Harassed by Cousin Who Murdered Her Husband Out of Love in Chandra Layout.

His remark was in reference to the recent claim by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that CM Baghel received Rs 508 crore from the promoters of the Mahadev betting app scam.

Nadda said while the Congress government gave nothing but scams to the people of Chhattisgarh, the BJP would commit itself to serving the poor with sincerity and diligence if elected.

"The Congress-led UPA immersed itself in corruption when it power at the Centre. AgustaWestland chopper scam, coal scam, mine scam, they ran a scam-tainted government. In contrast, our government serves the poor with responsibility and dedication," the BJP national chief said.

Listing out the benefits that the ruling NDA, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has extended to tribals in the state, Nadda said, "Under our government, the budget for the welfare of tribals (in Chhattisgarh and elsewhere) has been multiplied three times over. For the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups, the budget has been raised five-fold. For Eklavya schools, the budget has been increased 22 times. Scholarships have also been increased 2.5 times for the Adivasis."

Nadda added that under PM Modi's tenure, 13.5 crore people have risen above the poverty line.

"Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana, 80 crore people have been provided 5 kg of rice or wheat and 1 kg of daal (pulses) so that no one goes to sleep on an empty stomach. This benefit has been extended to 2 crore beneficiaries in Chhattisgarh. This has helped us lift 13.5 crore people over the poverty line," he said.

The elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held in two phases, with the first phase of polling for 20 seats scheduled on November 7 and the remaining 70 seats to go for polling on November 17. The counting of votes is scheduled for December 3. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)